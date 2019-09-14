Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Gary Billington. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patrick Gary Billington Patrick "Gary" Billington, aka "The Date Man", passed away on August 24, 2019 in Paso Robles, California at age 69 surrounded by family. Although he lost his battle to Leukemia, the memory of his humor, generosity, and twinkling blue eyes will live on in the many people who loved him and those who were lucky enough to have known him. Gary is survived by his wife, Roxanne, his step-children Neesha Wells, Nicole Nagatani, and Danny Nagatani, son-in-laws Charlie Wells and Jonathan Pak, granddaughter Eva Wells, brother Denis Billington, and nephews Eric Billington, Brian Billington, and Robert Billington. Gary was born to Esther and Al Billington in Santa Monica, California. He lived his childhood in North Long Beach and attended Jordan High School. After graduating from high school in 1967 he enlisted in the Army and trained in the Signal School as a photographer. He was stationed at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico photographing missile launches with a top secret security clearance. He was also stationed in Germany. After serving in the Army he attended Long Beach City College and was a member of the gymnastics team. He graduated with an AA degree in l973. He was always interested in the outdoor life so decided to spend the next few years living a life of freedom, nature, wood chopping, backpacking, and exploring the desert and the sierras. Around 1979 he moved to the central coast and attended Cal Poly on the GI Bill. He thought he would become a physical education teacher but life had something different in store for him. He started selling dates from the Palm Springs area at local farmers markets and for the next 30 plus years he was a fixture at most of the central coast markets. He also sold beautiful arrangements of bromeliads and succulents. During this time he took trips to Alaska,New Zealand, England, Ireland, Thailand, Indonesia, and Mexico. He surfed, cycled, jogged, and hiked. He had an amazing knowledge of world history and of Native American culture. He loved all living things and had a special bond with dogs. He also took excellent care of his mother, which is how, in 1998,he met his future wife while taking his mom to a medical appointment. Married in 2003, Gary and Roxanne had years of fun traveling in their camper and trailer, boating, and building a small nursery. Although unable to work after he became ill, he always had a positive attitude and found enjoyment in each day. He never lost his kind spirit or gift of gab and was gracious to the end. Those who knew him were blessed. Special thanks to his medical team including Dr. Schingler, Dr. Spillane, Tim Souchek PA, SLO Oncology Center staff, Twin Cities Hospital staff, Dr. Frye, Dr. Nasser, Dr. Tway.

