Paul Leon Hovsepian Paul Leon Hovsepian was the beloved number one son of Agnes (Spiss) and Dr. Deron Hovsepian. He was the doted upon, first born of a second generation of American Armenian immigrants who escaped the Turkish genocides. Known as "Pauly Wog" as a child, he was big brother to Norm, Phil, Tom, and Carla. A typical "Baby Boomer" boy, getting dirty, playing sports, engaging with his many friends and exploring life's wonders was his trademark. He attended Assumption and SS Felicitas elementary schools, Woodrow Wilson Jr. High and was a 1964 Pasadena H.S. grad. He attended PCC and UCLA, like Dad, where he got his BS in Biology. He obtained a teaching credential from Cal State L.A. and taught a year at Pasadena's Washington Jr. High. He moved to San Luis Obispo to help his friend, David Taxis, who started Mandela School. It was in SLO that he met and married Linda Hunt in 1974, where they settled on 10 acres they purchased outside of town. His love of the outdoors led him to become a landscape gardener, which he excelled at and was his calling and passion. In 1982 he and Linda moved to Edmonds, Washington, where he continued his gardening business. Paul and Linda amicably separated in 1988. He eventually returned to SoCal where he faithfully attended to the care of Phil (d. 2007) and Mom (d. 2011). Paul's home became his beloved Sierra Madre where he used his gardening talents voluntarily adopting and caring for landscaping plots in town. He loved going to USC and UCLA football games. Playing bridge became his extracurricular passion and at one time was director of a local bridge club. He was an avid reader and enjoyed talking with people about the latest books he read. If he had an opinion on something, especially sports related, he loved sharing his thoughts in local newspapers' Letters to the Editor. He cherished his nieces Stephanie, Laina, Lyndee, Leslie and Lorelle and nephews Scott and Brian. His 12 grandnieces/nephews always had fun with their Uncle Paul. Since having a paralyzing stroke in August, 2015, he'd been at an assisted living facility in Placentia where the loving care he got there helped him fight the good fight until he passed on July 15. Paul loved life and lived it to the fullest with openness and simplicity. He's probably sitting on the shore of Lake Mary (Mammoth) fishing with Dad, Mom and Phil right now.



