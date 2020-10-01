Paul Munson Paul Munson passed away on August 18, 2020, at the age of 92 of complications from Alzheimer's disease. As those who knew him would agree, he was a kind, generous man who would do anything for anybody. He was happiest when he was telling you a joke, laughing at one of yours or engaging in a vigorous discussion about anything. No matter where he lived, he gave freely of his time and attention to his friends, his church and his community, but his heart was in Cambria, California. Paul was born in Indonesia, where his parents served as missionaries. He was the youngest of four. He graduated high school from Hawaiian Mission Academy in Honolulu and earned a Bachelor's Degree from Cal Poly. He retired to Cambria after a long career as a production manager with Dow Jones. His passions included tennis, bridge, fly fishing in the mountains of Montana, and above all, Barbara, his wife of 64 years, who preceded him in death. In his last years he was cared for by the wonderful staff at Revere Court Memory Care in Sacramento. Paul is survived by his two children, Christie (Chris Weir) and Scott.



