Pearl D. Kraft Pearl D. Kraft, 84, passed away on January 16. 2020. A San Luis Obispo native, Pearl was born July 6. 1935 in San Luis Obispo to her parents Orphie Hutchins and Irene (Pezzoni) Hutchins. Pearl's grandparents were Basilio and Teresa Pezzoni who came to Oso Flaco, California from Switzerland in the late 1800's to work in the family dairy farm. Pearl was the youngest of 6 sisters. Pearl is survived by her children: David, Donald, Charlotte, Adam, Timothy, and a sister Violet Noble. Also numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pearl is preceded in death by her parents Orphie and Irene Hutchins, her daughter Linda M. Kraft, her sisters Irene Stricklin, Martha Johnson, Lorraine Ingley, and Velma Hutchins. At the request of Pearl no services are planned.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020