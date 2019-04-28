Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pedro Luis Ojeda. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pedro Luis Ojeda Pedro Luis Ojeda, "Oje," age 69, passed away April 10, at Marian Medical Center in Santa Maria, CA. He was born in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico on October 17, 1949. His mother, Juanita moved to California when Oje was very young; he grew up in East Los Angeles. Oje was the oldest of his five brothers and sisters -Wilma, Rodrigo (Rod), Marty, Phyllis, and Paul. Oje overcame many challenges and lived a successful life because he was a man of many talents. He was a musician, a rehabilitation counselor, owner of Windchaser (Windsurf Shop), and most recently, a wireless engineer. Oje was a Ham Radio Operator, "KB6Q," a car enthusiast - known by his "Hold to the Iron Rod" stickers, and lover of the outdoors. He often donated to the homeless and to the Nipomo Food Basket. Above all, he loved God and his Savior Jesus Christ. He joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1994 and remained a faithful member until his dying day. He was a man of many names, but to his kids, he was, and always will be, Pop. He would go anywhere and do anything for his four kids, no matter the distance, cost, or convenience. Oje is a beloved husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Lea, of 35 years, his four children, Kaleen, Lila, Rosie, and Jose, and granddaughter, Emmy.

Pedro Luis Ojeda, "Oje," age 69, passed away April 10, at Marian Medical Center in Santa Maria, CA. He was born in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico on October 17, 1949. His mother, Juanita moved to California when Oje was very young; he grew up in East Los Angeles. Oje was the oldest of his five brothers and sisters -Wilma, Rodrigo (Rod), Marty, Phyllis, and Paul. Oje overcame many challenges and lived a successful life because he was a man of many talents. He was a musician, a rehabilitation counselor, owner of Windchaser (Windsurf Shop), and most recently, a wireless engineer. Oje was a Ham Radio Operator, "KB6Q," a car enthusiast - known by his "Hold to the Iron Rod" stickers, and lover of the outdoors. He often donated to the homeless and to the Nipomo Food Basket. Above all, he loved God and his Savior Jesus Christ. He joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1994 and remained a faithful member until his dying day. He was a man of many names, but to his kids, he was, and always will be, Pop. He would go anywhere and do anything for his four kids, no matter the distance, cost, or convenience. Oje is a beloved husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Lea, of 35 years, his four children, Kaleen, Lila, Rosie, and Jose, and granddaughter, Emmy. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019

