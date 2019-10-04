Peggy Ann Peters Peggy Ann Vargas Peters, 71, passed away on September 28, 2019 in Santa Barbara, Ca. She is survived by her loving parents, Howard and Rose Gaxiola, daughters Hayley Hansen, Maphis La Rosa, and her 6 grandchildren. Peggy is also survived by her sister Rose Castro and brother Ronald Vargas, who are so dear to her, along with half-siblings, Debbie Vargas, Dennis Vargas, David Vargas, and Diana Lindan, in addition to a niece, nephews, an aunt and cousins. She enjoyed gardening, interior design, and adoring her grandchildren. She spent her time in close relationships with her parents, and siblings. She is loved deeply by her family. Her memorial is on October 7, 2019, 12:00 pm at Reis Family Mortuary in San Luis Obispo.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019