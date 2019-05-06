Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Per Ralph Stuntz (Peter) Rasmussen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Per (Peter) Ralph Stuntz Rasmussen Per (Peter) Ralph Stuntz Rasmussen passed away in Arroyo Grande on April 18, 2019 at the age of 75. He was born in Montreal, Quebec and travelled at a younger age with his family via train with a travelling circus. His mother sewed the outfits for the circus staff and then they continued on their own to California to join family who had settled here. Upon graduating from high school, Per changed his Danish name to an American name of Peter and became a Naturalized Citizen. He joined the Air Force to become a Lab Technician during the Vietnam War and was extremely fortu- nate to remain in the United States during his tenure. This created a very strong care and concern for the Vietnam Veterans who returned to the States with a sometimes less than caring concern from the general public. He went on to obtain a degree in Business Management but chose different types of professions in San Luis Obispo. Peter was preceded in death by his father, Paul Rasmussen and his mother, Ellen Rasmussen, as well as his oldest brother, John Rasmussen. He leaves one brother, Paul Rasmussen in Saratoga, California, a nephew, Paul Rasmussen, a niece, Karen Rasmussen, and a great-nephew, Joshua Rasmussen, and a great-niece, Jessica Rasmussen. Peter remained a bachelor his entire life and was proud to share that information with others. He remained a bachelor but got reacquainted with some- one from his Atwater (Atwater Village now), California community later in life, Christine Harvey, and they created a unique bond for nearly 40 years! Peter spent his career in two phases: he became a Train Engineer for the Southern Pacific Railroad until the S.P. was sold but he enjoyed his monthly meetings with the S.P. friends as well as the newer employees who had never worked with him. After leaving the S.P. he was able to remain in the area by taking a job as a Correctional Officer for the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Department. The inmates remarked that he was, "Very tough, but fair!" Although they were not his responsibility, he took care of the college educations of his nephew and niece and he assisted Veterans whenever he could. One time he heard that a Veteran from the North County was concerned that he would miss his bus back to the North County after his eye appointment in Arroyo Grande. Peter turned around and returned to the eye doctor, told the Vet that he had an errand to run in Paso and took the Veteran back home. Of course, this errand was a lie but he helped a Veteran who was in the middle of a dilemma! Peter's use of the American language was phenomenal! He was able to prevent disasters at the Sheriff's Office with the inmates by using his verbal skills instead of using brute force. And he always had something to make Christine Harvey double up in laughter! His grammatical skills were worthy of any opponent! Peter passed away after heart surgery and the following three strokes which made his last two years miserable which made him unable to do for himself as he had done all of his earlier years of his life. The absence of his verbal chattering and always good humor are truly missed as well as his being the best non- husband around! Peter requested no services on his behalf and that request will be honored.

