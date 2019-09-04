Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Peter F. Hagen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Peter F. Hagen Dr. Peter F. Hagen, 81, passed away of natural causes on August 9, 2019 in Kapa'a, Hawaii. Born and raised in New York, Pete moved to southern California for service in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a lifelong education scholar and held a bachelor's degree from UCLA in psychology, master's degrees from UC Santa Barbara and UCLA, and a doctorate in management from Claremont Graduate School. Pete retired in 2004 having spent 16 years at Cuesta College in Matriculation and Research. Prior to his work at Cuesta College, he also worked for the Pasadena Unified School District, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Polytechnic University at Pomona. Pete is survived by children from his first marriage to Jeanette (Bassett) Hagen: Wendy Hernandez of Windsor, Conn., Jeff Hagen of Santa Monica, Calif., and Mindy Winger of Kailua, Hawaii, and grandchildren: Carly Quinn, Katie Hernandez, Kelsy Hernandez, Louis Hernandez, III, Amelia Hagen, and Jack Hagen. Pete was predeceased by the love of his life, wife and soulmate Holly Ziegler-Hagen. A memorial service to celebrate Pete's life will be held at Leffingwell Landing, Cambria on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to San Luis Obispo hospice organization. For more information, or to send an online condolence email

