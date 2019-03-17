Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Ladochy. View Sign

Peter Andrew Ladochy b. Dec., 1939, d. Mar. 11, 2019 Peter Ladochy was a longtime resident artist of Cayucos and recently renting in Morro Bay. His artwork is found throughout the Central Coast, many are murals using mosaic glass. Such work can be seen on the Morro Bay library, the Cayucos Chumach Snake Garden, the Sea Life mosaic at the Cayucos library SLO's Chinatown mural, the SLO Kennedy Fitness Center pool mural and several church and building facades in Cayucos, Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Fresno, Three Rivers, Tarzana, and Tustin. His mosaic, 'stations of the cross', hangs in a church in Escondido, CA. while his murals and art pieces can be found in Palm Desert, La Quinta and the sidewalks of La Quinta's City Hall. In addition to California he has artwork in Albuquerque, Dallas and Nashville. Peter was born in Budapest, Hungary during WWII. His parents fled with their two sons to the United States via Guatamala. Peter lived in Hollywood growing up, attending Hollywood High, earned a BA in Art at L.A. State (now CSU Los Angeles). He followed that with a Master's of Art from Otis Art Institute in Los Angeles and worked out of his studio near downtown LA. One of his paintings was sold to Otis Chandler, owner of the LA Times. His works also exhibited at the Bognar's gallery on La Cienega. His love of mosaic murals came from his early work with Millard Sheets, who did murals on several American Savings banks. He even re-tiled the outdoor pool at the Hearst Castle. Peter loved the Central Coast, moving out of the congested LA area to a slower pace where he could be creative with his art. Mosaic glass turtles, snakes, geckos and fish ponds were found near his apartment in Cayucos. He enjoyed collaborating with other local artists, and had many friends in the region, including children and seniors in the making of his murals. Most days he could be seen riding his bike around Cayucos or kayaking in Morro Bay. . July 4th he'd be walking Cayucos beach inspecting sand castles. Peter loved to travel, living briefly in Denmark and Portugal. He re-visited his homeland of Hungary where he found he had lots of loving relatives. Besides Europe, Peter traveled through Mexico and Central America and more recently SE Asia and Bali with his good friend, Dana. Besides travel, Peter loved his jazz music, watching old movies like the Marx Brothers, and animals. He had an abundance of "adopted" pets and strays over the years. Peter saw beauty in everything and everyone around him. He was a unique free-spirit who touched so many lives with his upbeat sometimes crazy lifestyle. He leaves behind many dear friends, brother Steve, sister-in-law Sue, nieces Lisa and Jenette. There will be a Life Celebration for Peter at the Cayucos library Thursday Mar. 28th 4:30 pm. Contact

Peter Andrew Ladochy b. Dec., 1939, d. Mar. 11, 2019 Peter Ladochy was a longtime resident artist of Cayucos and recently renting in Morro Bay. His artwork is found throughout the Central Coast, many are murals using mosaic glass. Such work can be seen on the Morro Bay library, the Cayucos Chumach Snake Garden, the Sea Life mosaic at the Cayucos library SLO's Chinatown mural, the SLO Kennedy Fitness Center pool mural and several church and building facades in Cayucos, Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Fresno, Three Rivers, Tarzana, and Tustin. His mosaic, 'stations of the cross', hangs in a church in Escondido, CA. while his murals and art pieces can be found in Palm Desert, La Quinta and the sidewalks of La Quinta's City Hall. In addition to California he has artwork in Albuquerque, Dallas and Nashville. Peter was born in Budapest, Hungary during WWII. His parents fled with their two sons to the United States via Guatamala. Peter lived in Hollywood growing up, attending Hollywood High, earned a BA in Art at L.A. State (now CSU Los Angeles). He followed that with a Master's of Art from Otis Art Institute in Los Angeles and worked out of his studio near downtown LA. One of his paintings was sold to Otis Chandler, owner of the LA Times. His works also exhibited at the Bognar's gallery on La Cienega. His love of mosaic murals came from his early work with Millard Sheets, who did murals on several American Savings banks. He even re-tiled the outdoor pool at the Hearst Castle. Peter loved the Central Coast, moving out of the congested LA area to a slower pace where he could be creative with his art. Mosaic glass turtles, snakes, geckos and fish ponds were found near his apartment in Cayucos. He enjoyed collaborating with other local artists, and had many friends in the region, including children and seniors in the making of his murals. Most days he could be seen riding his bike around Cayucos or kayaking in Morro Bay. . July 4th he'd be walking Cayucos beach inspecting sand castles. Peter loved to travel, living briefly in Denmark and Portugal. He re-visited his homeland of Hungary where he found he had lots of loving relatives. Besides Europe, Peter traveled through Mexico and Central America and more recently SE Asia and Bali with his good friend, Dana. Besides travel, Peter loved his jazz music, watching old movies like the Marx Brothers, and animals. He had an abundance of "adopted" pets and strays over the years. Peter saw beauty in everything and everyone around him. He was a unique free-spirit who touched so many lives with his upbeat sometimes crazy lifestyle. He leaves behind many dear friends, brother Steve, sister-in-law Sue, nieces Lisa and Jenette. There will be a Life Celebration for Peter at the Cayucos library Thursday Mar. 28th 4:30 pm. Contact [email protected] for info. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close