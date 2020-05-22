Armando Pezo-Silva Armando Pezo-Silva, director of Student Academic Services and the Educational Opportunity Program at Cal Poly from 1980 to 2002 and a key staff member with Student Affairs for more than 25 years, died Thursday, April 16, in Cusco, Peru, where he had lived since retirement. Pezo-Silva was dedicated to the success of first-generation, low-income college students and was a principal writer of numerous grants and programs designed by Student Academic Services, including Student Affirmative Action, Educational Talent Search, Upward Bound, Student Support Services, the initial Minority Engineering Program, Summer Institute and many others. Pezo-Silva's legacy at the university is the successful funding of these grants and the ongoing programming that benefited first-generation college students. His tireless work on data-driven planning and assessment throughout his career greatly improved the graduation and job placement rates of underrepresented students. Pezo-Silva was enchanted with accelerated learning, technology and virtual learning early on and was committed to innovation in all areas of education and administration, including the development of the Cal Poly portal. His commitment to student success resulted in Cal Poly's recognition as a leading campus in engineering and architecture for Hispanic students. Pezo-Silva was a visionary guide and the heart of Student Academic Services and its many programs for several decades. Those who knew him also knew he had the biggest heart and appreciated his contagious humor. Always a gardener and botanist, he designed and created stunning nature-scapes at his homes in Atascadero and San Luis Obispo, then continued this avocation when he relocated to Peru in 2002. A memorial will be planned at a future date.



