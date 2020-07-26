Philip A. Christie Philip A. Christie, 92, died peacefully on July 10 in the home he built in Cambria, surrounded and supported by his family. Phil was born to Nelson and Phylis Christie on March 21, 1928, and grew up in Los Angeles. He married the love of his life, Lynn Cowley Pahner, in 1952, and served as a radio operator in the Merchant Marine and an officer in the US Army. Phil was stationed in Ulm, Germany, where the newlyweds lived for a year and had their first child. They returned to California in 1954, where he attended UC Berkeley and Cal State LA on the G.I. Bill, and earned a degree in Art. The couple eventually had three more children, and settled in La Crescenta. He worked as a draftsman for the County of Los Angeles, helping to design the growing city's critical infrastructure. The family took summer vacations every year, from Baja to Oregon, and developed a special affection for Central Coast. The couple retired to Cambria in 1996, and Phil immersed himself in the design and construction of their home in Lodge Hill. He and Lynn supported many environmental causes, and were actively engaged in the effort to save the Hearst Ranch and the East West Ranch from development. Phil finally had the time to pursue his life-long passion of ceramics, gardening and collecting and propagating rare succulents. He became a founding member of the San Luis Obispo Cactus and Succulent Society, where he was a regular exhibitor of his award-winning plants in his hand-made pots. Phil will be remembered for his kind, gentle, generous spirit, his dry sense of humor, and his love for all living things. He rejoins his beloved Lindy on the other side, and is survived by his four children; Pamela, Peter, Andrew and Sarah; his siblings Ron Christie and Olive "Suzie" Tomlinson, nieces Laurin Christie, Alesen Corella, Jan Tomlinson, Cristy "Dede" Taylor, and nephew Ralphie Tomlinson. He will be sorely missed by all who loved him.



