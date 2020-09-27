Philip John Jacober Philip John Jacober, of Paso Robles, passed away on August 25, 2020, at his home from cancer. Philip was a loving and caring husband, father, son, brother and uncle to many. He married Vicky, his Junior High School sweetheart, in 1985 and has two sons, Joshua and Christopher. Phil was the owner of Phil's Floors and was a creative and innovative flooring contractor. He had a talent for handling the most complex of jobs and for finding unique solutions to any challenge. He was a brilliant and creative inventor and was always thinking of ways to make every day "things" easier, more efficient and fun. Phil realized his dream in 2019 when he successfully obtained two patents, creating Tapper Tools. Phil loved life and would spend hours indulging in his hobbies; including flying drones with his sons, flying remote control airplanes and helicopters with family and friends, and driving remote control trucks with his wife. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing at the lake, the ocean and riding motorcycles. His incredible sense of humor made him a joy to be around. Phil's loyalty, kindness and willingness to help others in need defined him as a compassionate, caring man, and he will be greatly missed. Philip is survived by his wife of 35 years Vicky Jacober, son and daughter-in-law Joshua Jacober and Cody Elmer, son and daughter-in-law Christopher and Windy Jacober, father Joe Jacober, brother and sister-in-law Fred and Dolores Jacober, sister and brother-in-law Charlotte Mendez and Tom Garcia, sister and brother-in-law Rosie and Tom Weir, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. No services will be held at this time.



