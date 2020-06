Philip William LaPlante Philip William LaPlante, 69, was born in Santa Monica, California. His family is saddened to announce his passing on May 27 th, 2020, after a short but aggressive battle with liver cancer. Philip joined the Air Force in 1972. Afterward, he was a truck driver for many years. More recently, he enjoyed volunteering at the Wellness Kitchen in Templeton. Philip is survived by his four sons: David, Travis, Nathan, and Nicholas, his 3 grandchildren: Taylor, Ryan, and Leo and his siblings: Paul, Denise, and Jeaninne. Philip's final resting place will be at the Templeton Cemetery columbarium wall for family and friends to visit in remembrance. A celebration of life is being planned for January of 2021. Donations can be made in Philip's honor at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital