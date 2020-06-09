Philip William LaPlante Philip William LaPlante, 69, was born in Santa Monica, California. His family is saddened to announce his passing on May 27 th, 2020, after a short but aggressive battle with liver cancer. Philip joined the Air Force in 1972. Afterward, he was a truck driver for many years. More recently, he enjoyed volunteering at the Wellness Kitchen in Templeton. Philip is survived by his four sons: David, Travis, Nathan, and Nicholas, his 3 grandchildren: Taylor, Ryan, and Leo and his siblings: Paul, Denise, and Jeaninne. Philip's final resting place will be at the Templeton Cemetery columbarium wall for family and friends to visit in remembrance. A celebration of life is being planned for January of 2021. Donations can be made in Philip's honor at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.