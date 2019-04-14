Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip "Phil" Jacks. View Sign

Phillip "Phil" Jacks Nipomo resident Phillip "Phil" Anthony Jacks, born in December of 1939 in Glendale CA, passed away on April 10 at the age of 79. Phil attended Hoover High School in Glendale and graduated from California State University, Los Angeles with a degree in business administration. He spent his career as a human resources executive, moving to Boston and New Hampshire for 16 years. He eventually made his way back to California, settling on the beautiful Central Coast. Phil was a person of faith, spending many years serving as an elder at Nipomo Community Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed jazz music, good wine and enjoying time with lifelong friends and family. He had a special bond with his Labrador Retriever, Winston who never left his side. Phil is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Victoria Jacks, daughters Tori McNees and Allison Jacks, son in-law Russell McNees, granddaughters Laurel and Sarah McNees, sister Luanne Griguoli, brother-in-law Fabrizio Griguoli and nephews Jack and Richard Griguoli. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 17 at 12:00 PM at Nipomo Community Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Nipomo Community Presbyterian Church, PO Box 158, Nipomo CA 93444 or to Woods Humane Society, 875 Oklahoma Ave., San Luis Obispo CA 93405.

Phillip "Phil" Jacks Nipomo resident Phillip "Phil" Anthony Jacks, born in December of 1939 in Glendale CA, passed away on April 10 at the age of 79. Phil attended Hoover High School in Glendale and graduated from California State University, Los Angeles with a degree in business administration. He spent his career as a human resources executive, moving to Boston and New Hampshire for 16 years. He eventually made his way back to California, settling on the beautiful Central Coast. Phil was a person of faith, spending many years serving as an elder at Nipomo Community Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed jazz music, good wine and enjoying time with lifelong friends and family. He had a special bond with his Labrador Retriever, Winston who never left his side. Phil is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Victoria Jacks, daughters Tori McNees and Allison Jacks, son in-law Russell McNees, granddaughters Laurel and Sarah McNees, sister Luanne Griguoli, brother-in-law Fabrizio Griguoli and nephews Jack and Richard Griguoli. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 17 at 12:00 PM at Nipomo Community Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Nipomo Community Presbyterian Church, PO Box 158, Nipomo CA 93444 or to Woods Humane Society, 875 Oklahoma Ave., San Luis Obispo CA 93405. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close