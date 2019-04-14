Phillip "Phil" Jacks Nipomo resident Phillip "Phil" Anthony Jacks, born in December of 1939 in Glendale CA, passed away on April 10 at the age of 79. Phil attended Hoover High School in Glendale and graduated from California State University, Los Angeles with a degree in business administration. He spent his career as a human resources executive, moving to Boston and New Hampshire for 16 years. He eventually made his way back to California, settling on the beautiful Central Coast. Phil was a person of faith, spending many years serving as an elder at Nipomo Community Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed jazz music, good wine and enjoying time with lifelong friends and family. He had a special bond with his Labrador Retriever, Winston who never left his side. Phil is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Victoria Jacks, daughters Tori McNees and Allison Jacks, son in-law Russell McNees, granddaughters Laurel and Sarah McNees, sister Luanne Griguoli, brother-in-law Fabrizio Griguoli and nephews Jack and Richard Griguoli. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 17 at 12:00 PM at Nipomo Community Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Nipomo Community Presbyterian Church, PO Box 158, Nipomo CA 93444 or to Woods Humane Society, 875 Oklahoma Ave., San Luis Obispo CA 93405.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019