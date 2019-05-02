Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip Leo Hoffart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phillip Leo Hoffart A Mass of Christian burial for Phillip Leo Hoffart, 87, of San Luis Obispo, will be celebrated at 9am on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Nativity of our Lady Catholic Church San Luis Obispo, officiated by Father Cicinato. Burial will take place following the Mass at Los Osos Valley Memorial Park. A rosary will be recited Thursday at 6pm at Reis Mortuary. Phillip passed away peace- fully on Thursday, May 18, 2019. He was born in 1931 in Seltz, North Dakota to Joseph L. and Katherine Hoffart. After graduating from high school in 1951, Phillip en- listed in the United States Air Force Reserve. He served 4 years and received the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct medal for his service. He married Lilia Morales in 1961, and they started their life together in Gardena, Cali- fornia. Their beloved son, Phillip Joseph Hoffart, passed away shortly after his birth in 1965. Phillip worked for the United States Post office and retired after 29 years of distinguished service in Gardena. In 1963 he and Lilia purchased a home in in San Luis Obispo for Lilia's parents, and made it their permanent home in 2014. Phillip is preceded in death by his wife, Lilia; son, Phillip Joseph Hoffart; his parents; his brothers, Anton, Ludvig Pius and Peter Hoffart of North Dakota; sisters, Margaret Heilman, Mary Duchscher, Rose Hager, and Barbara Piatz of North Dakota. Phillip is also remembered with great fondness by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great- nieces and nephews. Phillip will always be remembered for his uncanny memory, generosity and his kind and gentle soul. He enjoyed sharing memories of his youth in North Dakota and, just last September, he was able to return "home" for a wonderful visit with his extended family. He is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Phillip Leo Hoffart A Mass of Christian burial for Phillip Leo Hoffart, 87, of San Luis Obispo, will be celebrated at 9am on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Nativity of our Lady Catholic Church San Luis Obispo, officiated by Father Cicinato. Burial will take place following the Mass at Los Osos Valley Memorial Park. A rosary will be recited Thursday at 6pm at Reis Mortuary. Phillip passed away peace- fully on Thursday, May 18, 2019. He was born in 1931 in Seltz, North Dakota to Joseph L. and Katherine Hoffart. After graduating from high school in 1951, Phillip en- listed in the United States Air Force Reserve. He served 4 years and received the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct medal for his service. He married Lilia Morales in 1961, and they started their life together in Gardena, Cali- fornia. Their beloved son, Phillip Joseph Hoffart, passed away shortly after his birth in 1965. Phillip worked for the United States Post office and retired after 29 years of distinguished service in Gardena. In 1963 he and Lilia purchased a home in in San Luis Obispo for Lilia's parents, and made it their permanent home in 2014. Phillip is preceded in death by his wife, Lilia; son, Phillip Joseph Hoffart; his parents; his brothers, Anton, Ludvig Pius and Peter Hoffart of North Dakota; sisters, Margaret Heilman, Mary Duchscher, Rose Hager, and Barbara Piatz of North Dakota. Phillip is also remembered with great fondness by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great- nieces and nephews. Phillip will always be remembered for his uncanny memory, generosity and his kind and gentle soul. He enjoyed sharing memories of his youth in North Dakota and, just last September, he was able to return "home" for a wonderful visit with his extended family. He is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 2, 2019

