Phoebe Ann Armstrong Phoebe Ann Armstong, 84 went to be with the Lord on March 15, 2020. She passed peacefully with her husband & children by her side in SLO, Ca. She was born in Kewanee, IL in 1936. While in high school, Phoebe played the french horn & sang in the choir. She earned a music scholarship to Northwestern University. Before beginning college, she went to visit family in California. While there, she met many new friends & the love of her life, Clarence (Clancy) Armstrong Jr. who was stationed at Hamilton Air Force Base. They married in San Francisco on July 19, 1958. When Clancy was honorably discharged from the air force, they moved back to Honolulu, Hawaii, where Clancy was raised. After a few years, although they loved Hawaii, they moved back to California where they settled into a wonderful SLO neighborhood filled with many other families where fond memories were created. Phoebe spent her career in the healthcare industry and taught office management classes at Cuesta College in the evenings. Although she worked full time, family was her life! She always loved & wanted the best for her kids so she remained very active with school, teaching Kinder Catholic & volunteering for many extracurricular activities. On the weekends & during the summer, she enjoyed coastal family picnics/BBqs, camp trips, family vacations & later, road trips in her RV. She continued her love of music while also playing the piano at family gatherings. Family get-togethers occurred often & were the highlight of her life. She enjoyed watching sports as well as performances. She was a well known fan at many of her kids/grandkids sporting events, dance, choir & band presentations. Phoebe was very organized, conscientious, & had strong moral values. Although gentle and kind, she was a very resilient woman (2x cancer survivor) while never complaining about anything. She was also so welcoming and judged no one. Our home was like a 2nd home to many including the Hawaii Club students from Cal Poly. She loved her roses, fruit trees, dogs, good food, reading, playing bingo & trips to Vegas to visit her Hawaii friends. Until the end, she was on the go enjoying life with Clancy always by her side. The memories created with family & friends will forever be in our hearts. Phoebe is survived by her husband Clancy (of 62 years), 5 children; Danny, Valerie (Allen), Mark (Marissa) Leanne, and Gregg (Lorie) , 12 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, a sister Carol Kaye as well as many nieces & nephews. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten. Aloha O'e, Phoebe A Hui Hou. (Farewell to thee until we meet again).



