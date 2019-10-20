Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Ann Isaak. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Ann Isaak Dec. 23, 1930-Sept. 17, 2019 Phyllis Ann Isaak passed away peacefully at home in San Luis Obispo on September 17, 2019. Phyllis was born in Bakersfield on December 23, 1930, to Tod and Edythe Mosier. Growing up in Bakersfield she was passionate about ice skating and participated in several figure skating competitions. Phyllis attended local schools, graduating from Kern County Union High School in 1948 and went on to earn her AA degree in bookkeeping. Phyllis and Lewis Isaak were married in 1955, and together raised their daughter, Debbie. Phyllis worked for several years as a bookkeeper and jeweler for Don Hall Jewelers. She enjoyed playing bridge, collecting art and Indian baskets, socializing with friends and most of all spending time with her family enjoying numerous trips to places like Pismo, Mono Lake, Las Vegas, Hawaii and, of course, the cabin in Pine Flat where any and all were welcome. Phyllis and Lew retired to Cambria in 1990 and later moved to San Luis Obispo. Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Isaak, her daughter, Deborah Elieff Garner and her sister, Jesslyn Weber. She is survived by her grand-daughters Nicole Elieff and Alison Sunderland, great-grandson Ace Sunderland, nephew Tod Weringer, and great niece Mary Martin. Phyllis was truly loved by all who knew her. She will always be remembered as our beloved Gramma and GG. At her request, no services will be held. Donations may be made in her name to Central Coast Hospice, 253 Granada Dr, Suite D, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019

