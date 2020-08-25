Phyllis Ilene Simms San Luis Obispo CAMrs. Phyllis Campbell Simms 93, died August 21, 2020 at an assisted care home in town. Mrs. Simms was born November 5. 1926 in Lemoore CA, a daughter of Bragg and Ethel Campbell. She married Gary L. Simms on August 31, 1950 in Hanford CA. Spent her early life in Hanford, and went on to graduate from Fresno State with an Education degree, and then taught elementary grades at several schools in San Luis Obispo County, while also raising two sons: David and Barton (who died in 2017). She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and continually served others providing flower arrangements, decorated cakes, photography, genealogy research and storytelling, caroling at Christmas, and sharing other gifts of love. Surviving are Gary, her husband, one son, David and his wife, Debbie, San Pedro CA; four grandchildren (Dana, Doug, Dusty, and Danielle; living in Washington, Utah and Florida), and seven great-grandchildren (J.J., Chase, Scarlett, Allyson, Eva, Ireland and David). Graveside services will be held Tuesday September 1, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Los Osos Valley Memorial Park.



