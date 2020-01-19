Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscilla White. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Priscilla White Aug 26, 1933 - Dec. 23, 2019 Priscilla White, age 86 succumbed to cancer on Monday, December 23rd 2019. She passed away in her beloved home where she lived for nearly 50 years. Priscilla moved to San Luis Obispo with her mother at a young age and resided in San Luis Obispo her whole life. Priscilla was loved by all. If you met her you immediately felt the power of her smile and the warmth of her heart. Priscilla was a hard working and dedicated person. She traveled to many beautiful places and maintained life long friendships. Priscilla was a loving sister to her brother Bill and sister Suzanne. She was a loving supportive Mom and friend to her daughter Loni Mayfield and son Gary Jones. Priscilla went by two other names Gram and Nanna. She was a proud grandmother to her grand children; Sage, Jordan and Kiya (Loni's children) Neal, Ryan, Kelsi, and Chad (Gary's children). Priscilla was blessed to have 6 great grand children; Emma, Maggie, Grace, Avery, Ember, and Avila. Her great grandchildren were the light of her life. She lived for visits, hugs, and funny stories. Nanna was everyones favorite, she had a way of making everyone feel so special and never missed an opportunity to share how proud she was of her grand kids. She was more than just a Mom, Grandma, and Nana, she was our friend, the glue to our family and life here on earth will not be the same without her. She will forever hold a spot in our hearts.

Priscilla White Aug 26, 1933 - Dec. 23, 2019 Priscilla White, age 86 succumbed to cancer on Monday, December 23rd 2019. She passed away in her beloved home where she lived for nearly 50 years. Priscilla moved to San Luis Obispo with her mother at a young age and resided in San Luis Obispo her whole life. Priscilla was loved by all. If you met her you immediately felt the power of her smile and the warmth of her heart. Priscilla was a hard working and dedicated person. She traveled to many beautiful places and maintained life long friendships. Priscilla was a loving sister to her brother Bill and sister Suzanne. She was a loving supportive Mom and friend to her daughter Loni Mayfield and son Gary Jones. Priscilla went by two other names Gram and Nanna. She was a proud grandmother to her grand children; Sage, Jordan and Kiya (Loni's children) Neal, Ryan, Kelsi, and Chad (Gary's children). Priscilla was blessed to have 6 great grand children; Emma, Maggie, Grace, Avery, Ember, and Avila. Her great grandchildren were the light of her life. She lived for visits, hugs, and funny stories. Nanna was everyones favorite, she had a way of making everyone feel so special and never missed an opportunity to share how proud she was of her grand kids. She was more than just a Mom, Grandma, and Nana, she was our friend, the glue to our family and life here on earth will not be the same without her. She will forever hold a spot in our hearts. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close