Purificacion "Purita" Huffman Purificacion "Purita" Huffman, 79, of San Luis Obispo passed away on May 29, 2020 at home, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Daniel and Purificacion Sanchez, on February 9, 1941 in Layas, Spain. She immigrated to the United States in 1965 and came to settle in San Luis Obispo in 1982. She married the late James Reed Huffman in 1979, and they lived together in Annandale Virginia before relocating to San Luis Obispo. Purita is survived by two children: Frank Huffman Sanchez (Kelley Sanchez) and Michael Sanchez Huffman (Jenn Huffman). She is also survived by six grandchildren, her brother Tony and many nieces and nephews of Spain and Venezuela. Soon after immigrating to the United States, life for Purita took a challenging path. She found herself a single mother of two infants in a country she did not know and a language she did not speak. However, she recognized the great opportunities provided to her in this new place. She taught herself the English language and set out on achieving remarkable accomplishments. Her drive, tenacity and desire to provide for her family, led her to eventually become an entrepreneur and establish her own business. She dedicated many hours to faith based ministries throughout San Luis County. She was a true patriot, who loved this country and frequently mentioned how she considered herself an American first and Spaniard second. Her most treasured moments later in life was her time spent with her two youngest grandchildren: Rian and Trevor. She will be greatly missed by her "Angel" and "Little guy". Her commitment to God and her family will always be remembered by those she touched and loved. A small private Celebration of Life will be held in the near future.



