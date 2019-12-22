Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachael Winn Yon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rachael Winn Yon Rachael Winn Yon was born in Anderson County, South Carolina on June 30th, 1935. Rachael was a bright, beautiful light, beaming from every community she planted herself in. She was well-known in Anderson County, South Carolina; Pasadena, California; and Los Osos/Morro Bay, California. Rachael lived her life as a mixed-media artist with a fondness for creating images and objects inspired by botanicals, family members, and literature. Her art was influenced by her dreams, mythology and life in the Central Coast. She was an artist not just by profession but by nature. Her perspective of life and death was joined by a sense of wonder and humor that only a true original could have. She was loved and admired by her friends and family. Rachael lived with joie de vivre up until her last breath, and spent every moment doing exactly what she wanted to do. Rachael passed peacefully in her sleep on December 12th, 2019, and is survived by her daughter, 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Her memorial will be held on January 26th, 2020 at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art at 1pm. Please contact Rachael's granddaughter Emily [email protected] for more information if you would like to honor Rachael's memory. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019

