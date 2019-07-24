Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachel Marie Hervey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rachel Marie Hervey Rachel Marie Hervey was born in Washington in 1927 to Hjalmer & Martha Jacobsen - her father was born in Norway. She was the eldest of five children (Noyes, Abner, Jalmer and Frieda). They all preceded her in death. She was always an independent woman...at the age of 18, she left home to become an RN and never returned. In 1949 after they both served in WWII, she married Robert C. Hervey and lived in the barracks at Michigan State University. They had three children - Becky Jorgeson, Robin Hervey (husband Pablo), Rhonda Ekblad (husband Steve); four grandchildren came later - Ryan, Ian, John, and Hannah. All are surviving. She was a wonderful and powerful woman who walked the walk. Working at SLO General Hospital, she led a strike in the 1970s for better working conditions for nurses. She earned her Public Health Nurse degree and worked for 10 years at the San Luis Coastal Unified District for 16 schools where she made her principals crazy (they never knew where she was!) She was instrumental in removing junk food from the school cafeterias, getting tests done on students for scoliosis, teaching sex ed to the students, and helping hundreds of children get their teeth fixed, operations performed, and providing for their safety and wellbeing. After retiring from nursing, she helped found the Central Coast Chapter of PFLAG (Parents, Families & Friends of Lesbians and Gays). She sat downtown at the info table on Farmer's market night under the PFLAG sign - "LOVE IS THE ANSWER" - for a dozen years, sometimes by herself. She started and answered the PFLAG hotline for seven years talking to everyone who called and offering support and guidance. She picked up trash at the PFLAG Adopt-a-Highway in Santa Margarita for 15 years. She had a hotline to the White House many years ago so she could call and tell them how they were doing. She always fought hard for what was right. Her eyes were glued to CNN in later years - she knew exactly what was going on. If you were at our dinner table, the talk was usually about our country and the world, which she dearly loved. Our parents loved to travel and went far and wide. But most of all, my mom loved her family. Every day she talked about how happy she was - and proud. She loved us with all her might, and we are so proud to call her our mom. She taught us well - never to give up, be honest in all you say and do, be kind to all others, and help those in need. You will be missed beyond words mom.

