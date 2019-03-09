Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Bettman. View Sign

Ralph Bettman Ralph Bettman, 90, died quietly at his home in Atascadero, CA on Tuesday, March 5th 2019. He led a full, active and productive life. Born in Chicago in 1928, he attended the University of Chicago Lab School from nursery school through college, until he traveled to California in 1946 to Stanford and obtained a degree in mechanical engineering. During the Korean conflict, he joined the Coast Guard and served four years in the South Pacific. With the GI Bill to support him, he attended the Harvard Business School where he earned his MBA with distinction. From there he started his career in consulting, joining the firm Cresap, McCormick, and Paget. He moved to San Francisco in 1969, because "it was a better place to be located and as long as you're going home after a business trip, you might as well go home to someplace you want to be." There he started the management consultancy firm, Performex. The firm prospered and became one of the early pioneers in the field of Organizational Effectiveness. In 1981, he married his beloved wife Nancy and together they raised his five children from earlier marriages. Ralph and Nancy moved to Atascadero upon retirement in 2000. An avid sailor, he owned and raced sailboats in many places around the world. He was proud of his life membership in the Adventurer's Club of Chicago and retained his interest in the sea as a member of the Navy League and the Coast Guard Auxiliary. He was a volunteer for many organizations, including the SLO Bicycle Club. He was a past board member of the Chicago Council on Foreign Relations, The Illinois Humane Society, President of the Management Division of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. His major focus in life was on his family. He spent every available minute with them. Camping, hiking, and family celebrations were the favorite family activities. He was predeceased by his parents and grandson, Foster Bettman. He will be greatly missed by Nancy, his wife of 38 years, his sister Ruth Kassel (Bud), his children, Brad Bettman (Kathy), Jeff Bettman, Melissa Ahern (Brian), Sarah Bettman, and Matthew Bettman (Karin), and his grandchildren, Randall, Thomas, and Grace.

