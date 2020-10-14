1/2
Raymond Guzman Cuellar
October 3, 2020
Arroyo Grande, California - A memorial service will be held Friday at Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach, CA. He was born in Helm, Calif., to Roman and Petra Cuellar. Raymond spent most of his early years as a field worker. His family found a permanent home in Oceano, CA. He served in the Army for two years, from 1965-1967, as a paratrooper of the 101st Airborne Division. After serving his two years, he returned home to marry his wife, Connie.
Ray and Connie had two sons and moved to the Bay Area where they would spend over 40 years raising their family. His biggest accomplishment was being a full-time father to his two sons, four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Ray enjoyed his last few years of life in Arroyo Grande with Connie and his kids.
Ray was survived by his wife, kids, four sisters, and one brother.



Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel
1239 Longbranch Ave
Grover Beach, CA 93433
(805) 489-5552
