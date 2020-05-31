Raymond Robert Oliveira Dad went to be with the Lord, peacefully, knowing he soon would be dancing with the Love of his Life, our Mom, at the age of 101. Dad was born in San Jose, CA. He was raised with his 4 siblings, on the family dairy farm, in Centerville, (Fremont), CA. His parents were John and Emily Oliveira. Dad graduated from Washington High School at the age of 16 and continued his education at UC Davis. Dad received a Bachelors of Science Degree in Dairy Industry. In 1938, Dad started working for the Pet Milk Co. in Salinas. Our Mom also worked at Pet Milk and she caught our Dad's eye, and the rest is history. They were married on October 26, 1940. Dad joined the army in 1944, where he served as a Food inspector for the troops in Asia during World War II. 1957 the family moved to Orland, where dad became the manager of the Pet Milk Co. 1965 the family moved to Tracy, where Dad became manager for the Laura Scudders Plant. In 1971, the family moved to Placentia, where in Anaheim Dad was west coast general manager, in charge of all Laura Scudders Plants in the western States. Our Parents retired to Morro Bay in 1985, where they lived there, until 2017. Their last move was to Sparks, NV where their daughter lives. Our Dad was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church and member of the Knights of Columbus. He served as an Ombudsman advocating for the elderly in his retirement years. They were very active in the Church ministering to the sick and homebound until the age of 90. They enjoyed traveling to Europe and visiting the holy sites, and visits to their kids and families. Our Dad led by example. God was always #1, then family, integrity, dignity and hard work. Dad and Mom were avid walkers, enjoying the beach on a daily basis. Dad was a kind hearted man. He lost the love of his life in June 2019. He would say his greatest joy of life was being with his family. He is survived by his 6 children. Kathleen Fralick, Raye-Anne Kelly (Tom), Mary-Lynn Jenkins (Bob), Jim Oliveira (Diane), Elizabeth McClellan (Jeff ), and Gerard Oliveira (Sharon). He also leaves behind, 17 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, 12 great great grandchildren. He will be extremely missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity in honor of our Dad. Services will be on a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 31, 2020.