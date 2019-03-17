Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebekah Caruso. View Sign

Rebekah Caruso Rebekah Caruso, 70, of Puyallup, WA passed away on March 5, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Becky was born to Alexander Horst and Martha Scharmer on April 17, 1948 in Tacoma, Washington and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1966. She married Richard (Dick) Caruso in 1978 and they lived in Puyallup for most of their 40 years together. Becky is survived by her husband and her two sons: Aaron Caruso (Tracy) of Bellingham and Greg Dunn (Kathleen) of Puyallup and her two siblings, Marcy Horst and Mark Horst (Becky). She is also survived by three grandchildren: Grayson, Hailey, and Aubrey, one great grandchild, Mia. Becky was predeceased by her brother Paul Horst in 2013. Becky's memorial will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Tacoma, Washington. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Becky's name to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America or the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church endowment fund.

