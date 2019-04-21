Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Renee M. Cantania. View Sign

Renee M. Catania "Put Sugar on It." Renee Catania, our loving, smart, strong, dearest mother, grandmother, and friend died at her beloved home in Daisy Hill in Los Osos on April 7, 2019, two months to the day after her 90th birthday. One might think it's easier to lose your mom at that age, but you would be wrong. Renee remained a vital, loving presence in all our lives. Renee was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan on February 7, 1929. She and her older brother Harold and sister Gloria were raised by a loving, divorced mother who moved her family from relative to relative to make ends meet. When Renee was 12 years old the family drove across country to find their fortune in Southern California. Renee attended Franklin Junior High and Wilson High in Long Beach. Renee remembered working at a movie theatre on Ocean Blvd when VE Day arrived. She closed down the cashier's booth and ran out on the streets to celebrate the end of World War II. In her teen years she loved to roller skate and walking home in the rain in Long Beach. Later, she enjoyed and excelled at golf, bridge, and entertaining her many friends. She had a flair for design and always created a beautiful home. Renee worked for many years as a top-notch bookkeeper, but her first priority was always being a mom. Renee married Albert Eselun, the father of her children, the day before she turned 19. She had three children whom she loved more than life. Renee leaves behind her daughter, Terry Eselun (and wife Diann) her sons Steve Eselun (and former wife Anne) and Michael Eselun (and husband Scott), and her only and most precious granddaughter Elaine Eselun. Renee would have set herself on fire to keep her kids warm. Her greatest achievement in her mind was her children and her grandchild. While living at Daisy Hill for 30 years, Renee met the love of her life, Glen Johnston, with whom she shared 15 years of loving memories. His family became part of her family. In fact, all the Johnston's attended Renee's 90th birthday party on February 4, 2019. She said, "She was excited to be able to say goodbye." Renee faced many challenges throughout her life, but she always found ways to adapt and grow. Her resilience, her fierce loyalty to her family, but mostly her love will be carried foreverwithin each of us. Renee was fond of telling how her brother teased her when she was young. When she wouldn't eat what was served, he'd say, "Put sugar on it, Ma! She'll eat it." Renee sprinkled sugar, her special love, on everyone and everything she touched. McDermott Crockett Mortuary is handling the funeral arrangements.

2020 Chapala Street

Santa Barbara , CA 93105

