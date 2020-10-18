1/1
Renfrow Linda
1952 - 2020
Renfrow Linda
April 25, 1952 - October 2, 2020
Oceano, California - Linda Sue Renfrow went to be with the Lord After 20 years of battling cancer ,October 2, 2020.
Linda was born April 1952, in Hutchinson Kansas. Linda graduated from Northbridge junior college which led her to work in the food and hospitality service. After college Linda moved to Hawaii where she helped open the first Bob's big boy restaurant on the island. For the next 18 years she worked as a director of catering and management at shore Cliff Inn, Continuing on to the Hilton in Santa Maria for five years and retiring from Avila Beach resorts after 17 years of employment as a director of catering. Linda leaves behind her partner of 26 years Ronnie Goodgine, brother Ray, sister Barbara, 4 step daughters, Numerous grandchildren and great grand children, her beloved God Children and Many nieces And nephews. Linda Had a great love for animals leaving behind her dog Lacey. Linda's infectious smile will be missed by all who knew her. Do you to COVID-19 restrictions A memorial will be at A later date.


Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 15, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
