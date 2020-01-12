Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reno "Katy" Catherine. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine "Katy" Reno Feb. 2, 1933 - Dec. 20, 2019 Catherine "Katy" Reno, 86, of San Luis Obispo, passed away December 20, 2019, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. One of her favorite scripture verses Proverbs 3:6 was, "In all your ways acknowledge Him, and he will direct your paths." She was also fond of saying, "Different ages, different stages," when advising her family about keeping life's many activities in perspective. She was a living example of that over the course of her long and full life. Above all, Katy was a true example to her family and friends of unconditional love. Katy was born February 2, 1933, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to C. E. and Florence Hall. The youngest of four siblings, she grew up in a loving family and participated in Methodist youth group, 4-H, and several school clubs. After high school graduation, she worked for a Midwest department store as a teen clothing buyer. She enjoyed buying trips to New York and developed a life-long interest in fashion. In February 1951, she married Clarence (Clancy) Reno, a handsome young man she had met at church camp. After the birth of their first daughter, Ann, the young family moved across the country to Riverside, CA, where their second daughter, Jean, was born. In 1963, the family moved to Newbury Park, CA. During these years Katy focused on caring for her family, teaching Sunday school, and "junking" (searching for antiques) with girlfriends. During her time in Newbury Park, Katy was called upon to use her fashion experience to write and deliver commentary for local charity fashion shows. She also was known for the color-coordinated hats she wore to church each Sunday morning. In the fall of 1972, the family relocated to San Luis Obispo when Clancy transferred to the Telegram-Tribune. Her caring for others in need led Katy to take on the position of Director of Meals on Wheels for San Luis Obispo City. She continued in that capacity for more than 35 years, serving others of all ages. Katy's gracious hospitality was unsurpassed. She loved to cook, bake, and serve delicious, festive meals at tables set with fresh flowers, coordinated to match her well-loved collection of china and table linens. When her granddaughters would visit each summer, Katy prepared tea parties with cucumber and cream cheese sandwiches, but also fancy peanut butter and jelly rolls to fit some "selective" young tastes. Katy was an active member in Chapter SO of the P.E.O. Sisterhood and the local chapter of Questers. She was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church and served faithfully as president of United Methodist Women. Over the years, Katy proved a knowledgeable dealer at various antique co-ops in San Luis Obispo County. Her unique collection of colored glass pitchers and vases brought her great delight, referring to them as her "jewels," each time the sun shone through them. Building strong relationships was important to Katy, who was a true and loyal friend, as evidenced by her many life-long friendships. Katy's friends always anticipated receiving her Christmas cards, which she has handmade for the last 67 years. Katy shared a special relationship, as well as her birthday, with her son-in-law, Ted. Even as she neared the end of her life, he was able to make her smile and laugh just by walking into the room. She had a great sense of humor and loved music from sacred hymns to show tunes, marches and classical. Katy is survived by her husband of nearly 69 years, Clarence Reno, of San Luis Obispo; daughters Ann (Ted) Rupley of Woodinville, WA; Jean Reno of San Luis Obispo; grand "darlings" Christina Rupley and Jessica (Brandon) Fraser and great-grandsons, Oliver and Toby Fraser, all of Woodinville, WA; her sister-in-law, Virginia Ruddell, of Temple, TX, and several nieces and nephews. Katy dearly loved the several black kitty cats that she and Clancy rescued over the years, and her current buddies, Jack and Velvet, are missing her lap tremendously. A celebration of Katy's life will be held at SLO United Methodist Church (UMC) on January 18th at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , Hospice SLO County, or SLO UMC.

