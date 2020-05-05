Rhoda M. DeSomer Rhoda Merle (Rathbone) DeSomer passed away April 28, 2020 at Ingleside by the Lake in Atascadero. She was in her ninety-sixth year. Rhoda was born in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, to Thomas Cosnett and Gladys Marie (Fisher) Rathbone. She was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband Robert C. "Bob" DeSomer; a sister, Hope Garrett; a brother, Tom Rathbone, and his wife Delta, whom Rhoda regarded as her second sister. A resident of Morro Bay since 1974, Rhoda, together with Bob, owned and operated DeSomer Home Appliance (now Morro Bay Appliance) until they retired in the 1990s. She also worked at Hearst Castle, the School of Architecture at Cal Poly, Whittaker Corporation, Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., and in the insurance industry and legal profession. Rhoda even did a brief stint as a fashion model in the early 1970s. Rhoda had a great appreciation for classical music, and played piano since childhood. In later years she learned to play the organ, and joyfully served as an organist for churches in San Luis Obispo County, including the Christian Science church, of which she was a member. "Rhoda the Rabble-Rowser" was gregarious, charming, witty, compassionate, and deeply caring. She was civic-minded, made conversation easily and genuinely liked people. Her life was full of family and friends, dogs and cats, bird-watching from her windows, crossword puzzles, winning at bingo, and free-spirited laughter. Surviving are her cherished daughters and sons-in-law Betsy (Alan) Upchurch of Santa Maria, and Missy (John) Williams of Jerseyville, Illinois; brother Charles Rathbone of Pennsylvania; deeply loved nieces and nephews, including grand-niece Jessica (James) Todd and their sons Logan and Michael of Atascadero; numerous friends; and her fond "extended family" at Casa de Flores, Catch a Wave Salon, Los OSOS Comfort Keepers, Los OSOS Residential Care, and since September 2019, at Ingleside by the Lake. At Rhoda's request there will be no services. Memorial donations may be made to Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo or The Salvation Army. Rhoda loved the Bible, and she always found inspiration within its pages. In that spirit, the family shares one of her favorite verses, Psalms 118: 24. It expresses Rhoda's zest for life: "This is the day which the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it!"
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 5, 2020.