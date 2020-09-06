Rhonda Jan Rodenberger- Beanway Rhonda, age 67, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 after a long hard fought battle with cancer. Her husband and son were by her side. Rhonda was born to Phyllis and Rod Rodenberger at Sister's Hospital in Santa Maria, Ca. She attended St. Mary's Elementary School and graduated from Santa Maria High School with the class of 1971. In high school she was a cheerleader, senior class treasurer and homecoming princess. Two of her first jobs were at Eileen Feather and Montgomery Ward. In the early 70's, Rhonda moved to Mexico City, Mexico where she became fluent in Spanish. When she returned to California she taught Spanish at Mission Prep High School in San Luis Obispo, Ca. In 1977 she met her future husband, Brian, at a mutual friends wedding in Santa Barbara. They moved to Redding, Ca. where they started their family. They returned to the Central Coast in 1982 living in Avila Beach for a short time before settling in Pozo, CA. Rhonda and Brian purchased the Pozo Saloon in 1984. Hard work and Rhonda's charismatic personality changed a single room run down bar into an iconic 6,000 capacity music venue: hosting the likes of, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Social Distortion, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Big and Rich, Black Crowes, Trace Adkins, The Band Perry, Kendrick Lamar, Wu Tang, Brantley Gilbert and many, many more. Along with running a successful venue, Rhonda received her masters degree in Science from Chapman University. We will always remember Rhonda's laugh, loyality, stubbornness, kind heart, sense of humor and deep love for her family. Rhonda is survived by her husband of 43 years, Brian, son, Levi, daughter, Erinn (Mark), 3 grandchildren, Lucca, Clementine and Canon, mother Phyllis Rodenberger, siblings, Laura Rodenberger-Goodwin, Stacy Joosse (John), Brent Rodenberger (Martha), Michele Triplett (Rick), Matthew Rodenberger, Marta Jensen (John), Uncle Jimmy Sanchez, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father Rod Rodenberger, Brother Todd Rodenberger, Maternal Grandparents Lawrence and Ozelma (Mimi) Berry, Paternal Grandparents Merle and Mary Rodenberger, Uncles Ken Rodenberger, Leroy Rodenberger and Keith Berry, Aunt Sandra Sanchez, Brother-In-Law David Goodwin and mother-in-law Wilma Beanway. A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, October 10th, 2020 1:00 pm outdoors at The Pozo Saloon, 90 West Pozo Road, Pozo California We would like thank Dr. Villa and Dr. Di Carlo for their unwavering dedication and support to Rhonda and Levi. We would also like to thank our Hospice Nurses from Dignity Health who showed so much care and compassion. Maybe somewhere down the road aways. You'll think of me, wonder where I am these days. Maybe somewhere down the road.



