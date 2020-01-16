Richard A. Pierpont Richard A. Pierpont Passed a way December 19, 2019. His self proclaimed eulogy was: "He was fun while he lasted". (A little boy had a Turtle that died. When asked what he wanted to say about his friend he said " He was fun while he lasted".) He enjoyed life, his family, and friends and life was good to him. He is survived by his wife, Children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. We all enjoyed his lucky Star. Celebration of life will be private.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020