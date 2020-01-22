Richard "Rick" Barnhill

Richard "Rick" Barnhill Rick passed away Jan 12, 2020 after fighting hard for 18 days from complications of the flu & pneumonia. Rick was born May 14, 1954 in Missouri, he moved to SLO at age 3. Graduated SLO High 1972. He became a well-known backhoe operator like his Father. He loved Rock n Roll music, motorcycles & boats. He could fix anything with a motor. Survived by his longtime love of 27 years Lexie Yeager, son Robin (Meghan), Granddaughter Joann, his cat's Mariah & Sybil. Mother, Brother, Sister, Aunt Lucille, Cousin Gary, Pam & many friends. We will miss his laugh, our hearts are forever broken. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020
