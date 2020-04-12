Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Bruce Aleshire. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Bruce Aleshire Richard Bruce Aleshire, formerly of San Luis Obispo, passed away on April 7, 2020 at the age of 74, due to complications of Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by his children Hillary McLaughlin and Dana Aleshire, and grandchild Bridget McLaughlin. The family is thankful for the care he received from his partner Susan Faux in Foster City, CA, with whom he spent many years during his retirement. Richard was raised in Los Angeles, where he raced quarter-midgets and evolved into a gifted athlete. After being drafted into the US Army, he competed at a high level as part of the US Modern Pentathlon Team. He completed the Ironman Triathlon in Hawaii, and was a 3-time finisher of the Western States 100 mile trail run. Friends and family often referred to him as a "genetic anomaly" because of the ease with which he was able to compete in a variety of sports with minimal training. A lover of the outdoors, he gained exposure to mountaineering through participation in the Sierra Club. He often expressed that nature was his church, and shared his love of backpacking and camping with his family.Richard graduated from Cal Poly Pomona with a degree in Civil Engineering, and put his skills to use during a long career with the Ca. Water Quality Control Board. He designed a custom home in SLO where he and his family resided for 15 years, and received the Obispo Beautiful award for new construction. He loved to teach, enjoyed DIY projects, and encouraged his children to always do their best. He was a pragmatist, but also had a creative and earnest side which he expressed by writing and modifying songs. He will be remembered as being disciplined, a joker, a seeker of peace, sentimental, and someone with great endurance, always striving to improve himself. Services will be scheduled at a later date.

