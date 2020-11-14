Richard Burton Besco
January 22, 1958 - October 29, 2020
San Luis Obispo, California - Richard Burton (Rich) Besco was born January 22, 1958 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Dorothy Jane Hynden and Robert Orin Besco. He passed away October 29, 2020 at Sierra Vista Hospital in San Luis Obispo, California from complications of acute pancreatitis.
Rich was an avid and competitive cyclist, loved hiking and embraced the beauty, the power and fragility of the natural world. He was a founding member of SLO Nexus Cycling Team and many people became his close friends because of their shared passion for cycling. Rich defended, advocated, and volunteered for numerous area environmental causes and SLO community groups.
Early educational experiences for Richard took place in Rancho Palos Verdes, California with graduation from Rolling Hills High School in 1975. He was a lifelong learner and studied Physics/Natural History at UC Santa Cruz, Engineering & Field Biology at Los Angeles Harbor College, Mechanical & Environmental Engineering at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and Permaculture Design at Santa Barbara City College.
Rich's work experiences included Client Service Field Rep at Zymax Envirotechnology, Project Coordinator at Tetra Tech, Environmental Field Tech at Stantec Inc., Senior Client Service Rep at Ethnobotanica, and Survey Technician at Tetra Tech.
Friends and family describe Richard with these words – kind, caring, happy, funny, positive, a pure heart, good guy, friend, sweet, dear and gentle spiritual soul, concerned for the environment, volunteer, environmentalist, and a truly excellent human.
Richard is survived by his father, Robert O. Besco who is in a nursing home in Hurst, Texas. He is also survived by his brother Robert J. Besco, of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA and sister Karen Williams, of Alpine, Texas, as well as nieces Jessica (and husband Kyle) of San Antonio, Texas and Mariah (and partner Jason) of Eugene, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Jane Besco. Richard's memory will live on in of all those he touched with his passion for life.
A Celebration of Rich's life has been planned for November 28 in Los Osos from 1-3pm. For details please call or text (941) 323-2703. Memorial donations can be given to Ventana Wildlife Society. Please specify Rebuilding the Condor's Big Sur Sanctuary - www.ventanaws.org/wildfires
- or a charity of your choice
.