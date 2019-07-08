Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Charles Elliott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Charles Elliott Richard Charles Elliott was born in 1936 at Antioch Hospital in Antioch, California. He spent most of his childhood there except for six years in Sonora, California. Richard graduated from Antioch High School in 1954 and entered Stanford University, where he played football, studied political science and joined Sigma Chi fraternity. Richard married Peggy Ann Williams in 1956. He started his career in paper sales in 1959, and welcomed his first daughter, Cynthia. Rich and Peg had a second daughter, Gyl, in 1961, followed by Susan in 1965. Rich and his family moved often as he climbed the corporate ladder, living in Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and California. Rich and Peggy retired and settled in Morro Bay in 2000, where Rich immediately began volunteering with the Central Coast Natural History Association at Montana de Oro State Beach as a docent and trail guide. He loved hiking, learning and teaching about the trails and history of the area, and working at the Ranch House. Rich and Peggy joined the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Morro Bay and spent several years worshipping and working in the church. Rich enjoyed many interests, including golf, sailing, gourmet cooking, singing in the choir, completing crossword puzzles, and traveling around the world to hear great opera. He loved reading and discussing novels with family and friends. Rich was a master at throwing big parties with bold, gourmet menus including dishes he had never tried before. Peggy passed away at age 77 in September 2014. Richard passed away June 23 at age 83 after a brief illness. Richard is survived by his daughter Cynthia and her husband Chris, his daughter Gyl and her husband Brent, his daughter Sue and her partner Rick, his three grandsons Sam, Colin and Gabriel and his beautiful great grandson Calvin. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 13 at 11 a.m. at Morro Bay First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 2050 Ironwood Ave, Morro Bay, CA 93442. Donations are welcome in Richard's name to the Central Coast State Parks Association, PO BOX 445, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406,

