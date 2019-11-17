Richard Geoffrey Davidson Richard Geoffrey Davidson, 71, of Atascadero, Ca, went home to be with Jesus on November 7, 2019 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Omaha, Ne and grew up in Azusa, Ca. He served in the United States Air Force and moved to Atascadero, Ca in 1979 with his high school sweetheart Mary. They owned and operated Harmony Machine and Fab for the past 33 years. Geoff is survived by his wife Mary, his daughter Suzie Swift, and his two sons, Eddie and Aaron, along with 9 grandchildren, and 8 brothers and sisters. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10 am at the Atascadero Bible Church: 6225 Atascadero Avenue, Atascadero, Ca 93422. Celebration of Life barbecue will be held out at the Andersen Family Ranch-4670 HWY 41 East, Templeton.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019