Richard Gordon Peterson Apr 17, 1934 Sept 5, 2020 Richard Gordon Peterson, born April 17, 1934, to Annie (Hutchinson) and Jesse Lamont Peterson in Keystone (Torrance), California passed away on September 5, 2020. He grew up with his mother's sense of humor and his father's ability to imagine all things possible by doing. Richard graduated from Narbonne High School in Torrance in 1952, and shortly thereafter, married his first wife and joined the Navy Reserve. In 1960, he became a fireman with the Los Angeles City Fire Department. He retired from the LAFD in 1985. In 1980, he married his life partner and soulmate, Joan Arlene (Kerr) Pollard joining their family of ten children. They moved to Grants Pass, Oregon after their youngest child turned 18 and bought a historic home project. Through the years he turned his love of flying his Cessna, water skiing at Lake Piru, camping in the motorhome he converted from a German Gerstanlager truck, and building "buggies" into learning a second vocation while he was retired. By 1984, he was a craftsman extraordinaire building custom cabinetry, furniture, toys and gadgets, or anything a friend or family member might need. He enjoyed gatherings and making custom décor for family holidays. The restoration of their Oregon 1884 Victorian home was recognized and awarded a place on the National Registrar of Historical Places as well as a place on the Oregon State Historic Building and Sites Registry. He relished renewing and preparing their home for the required annual open house. In 1995, he and Joan commuted between Oregon and Hanford, California restoring her 1902 ancestral home, a three-year project. Richard and Joan returned to California in 1999 to be closer to family, to build a boat, and to earn a Coast Guard Navigational Certification. They brought their granddaughter with them so she could finish high school in Arroyo Grande and later graduate from California Polytechnic University in San Luis Obispo. Never idle, Richard enjoyed hiking, ocean cruises, cross country train rides, sitting by a fire (day or night) on the patio, collecting replica model boats, sipping on a glass of wine, listening to live music, having breakfast with friends, a good game of Skip-Bo, and a house full of family and love. Although, all things paled to the love for and from his wife and his pride and belief in his children. Richard was known by many names. He was Pete at the firehouse, Dick or Dicky by parents and extended family, and Mr. P, Dad, Daddy, Pops, or Papa by the kids. Richard is survived by his wife Joan, sons Jeffery, Phillip (Dawn), Richard (Debbie), William (Gayle), and John and his daughters Victoria (Peter), Elizabeth,, Kimberly, son-in-law Wayne Drinkwater, sister Louise, many nieces and nephews, 22 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, his infant son Richard Jr., his son Scott, and his daughter Jennifer. At the age of 86, his kind and generous heart gave out. While he had Alzheimer's in his latter years, he never let that rob him of his sense of humor, spirit, or love of life. He rejoiced in life and had no fear of death. He is in the loving arms of the Lord. A private family memorial celebrating Papa's life will be held on October 25 at his Arroyo Grande home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store