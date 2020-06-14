Richard Harry Holley Richard Harry Holley, USAF, Command Chief Master Sergeant, Retired, formerly of San Luis Obispo, departed this life peacefully in his sleep on May 13, 2020. Born to Harry George and Elizabeth Bernice Holley in Salt Lake City on June 3, 1930, he passed just shy of his 90th birthday in Redlands, CA where he recently relocated for medical reasons. Affectionately known as "Chief" Holley, Richard had a distinguished 30-year career in the US Air Force and followed up with a second calling for 20 years teaching Air Force Jr. ROTC at Arlington High School in Riverside, CA. He received many honors and accolades throughout those years as testimony to his dedication and service to his country. Many former students have remained in touch with him and consider him a role model and mentor. During his first assignment at Castle AFB near Merced, CA, Richard met and married his beautiful wife of 50 years, Grace Joan Crawford who died in 2002. Along with their two daughters they travelled wherever dad was assigned, enjoying life in Marin County, CA; Hawaii; Cocoa Beach, FL; San Antonio, TX and Riverside, CA. (Nice gigs if you can get them!) Richard was also assigned to duty in Korea, Germany, England and Thailand. In 2005, Richard moved to SLO and enjoyed the beautiful weather, golfing, gardening and making new friends. He is survived by his daughters Deborah Cash (Wyatt) and Susan Holley Monaco (Michael), grandsons Quillan Trombley (Haley), Ian Trombley (Ali) and Bijon Javadzadeh (Alex), great granddaughter Mayzie Elizabeth Trombley and one great grandson due soon. Richard will be buried at Riverside National Cemetery, joining his wife in final peace; however no services are planned at this time due to coronavirus. Your prayers for his eternal safekeeping and thanks for many years of service to our country are appreciated.



