March 20, 1946 - October 23, 2020

Cayucos, California - Richard Hilliard died peacefully in his home on October 23, 2020 surrounded by family. The Man… the Myth… the Legend. For those of you who knew "Showtime!"...Richard or Dick Hilliard then you were one of the lucky ones to know true friendship, true integrity and true spirit.

Richard (Dick) Hilliard was born March 20, 1946. Richard (Dick) was the only child of Richard and Maxine Hilliard of Cayucos. Dick was fifth generation to be born and raised in Cayucos and is survived by his loving wife Gail Hilliard, his son Mark Hilliard, daughter in-law Christy Hilliard, and grandchildren Kylie Hilliard and Kalvin Hilliard. Dick, Dickie, Pops or Papa Hill was a fun loving and charismatic character who encompassed the true history of Cayucos and gave value to small town living. If you knew him, you loved him (he made sure of that!) This part time cowboy loved to fish, hunt and have fun. Dick was a passionate hunter, a working cowboy and an avid fisherman. He enjoyed numerous out of state hunting trips, trail rides, round ups and entertained many Mexico and Alaska fishing trips. He valued the hunt, the catch and had a deep respect and value for nature but most of all Dick cherished the time he spent with friends during each expedition. One of Dick's greatest joys was sharing his love of fishing with his grandchildren and son aboard the Ms. Mackey named after his mother Maxine.

Richard (Dick) Hilliard, a Cayucos native, graduated Coast Union High School in 1964. He was an active athlete and continued his love of competition, sports and comradery and played football at Coalinga College. Dick had a tireless work ethic and there is nothing that he worked harder at than winning the love of his beautiful wife Gail. Gail and Dick were married June 15, 1968 and soon welcomed their only child Mark in 1970. A dedicated father and husband, Dick dabbled as entrepreneur in owning a gas station and a tow truck company. Eventually Dick found his true passion as a dedicated employee of PGE. Dick dedicated his professional career to PGE and worked as a lineman dedicated his life's work to his crew brotherhood.

For those that know and love Dick they will remember his contagious smile, his charm, his loyalty to family and, his gigantic heart and his deep heart to heart talks (if you have been lucky enough to know…. you know.)

Dick will be remembered as a fixture of the growth, development and heritage of Cayucos. He has had the privilege of seeing his son and grandchildren grow and thrive in this beautiful community.

We ask that in lieu of flowers or gifts; contributions be made to Central Coast Hospice. We are deeply grateful to the loving and knowledgeable care providers and team of nurses that cared for Dick during his final days.

Richard (Dick) Hilliard will be remembered as a dedicated husband, a loving father, the best Papa and the truest friend anyone could have. He will be deeply missed and cherished for the life lessons and legacy he has left behind. Love you Pops!! See you on the flip side.





