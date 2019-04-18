Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard J. "Rick" Peairs. View Sign

Richard J. "Rick" Peairs (1942 - 2019) Richard J. "Rick" Peairs resident of Atascadero, CA, born December of 1942 in Los Angeles, CA, passed away on April 11th at the age of 76. Rick was a former Navy Corpsman, General Contractor, Hairdresser and all-around Jack of all trades. He owned the Grand Street Parlor hair salon in Grover Beach (then "City") for 10 years in the 80s. Back in the 70s, he and his wife, Ruth owned and ran the "Back Door" a hair salon in Thousand Oaks, CA. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting. His wit and humor will be missed. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ruth, daughter Trina Davidson, sons Matthew and Joseph "Joe" Peairs, grandsons Brandon and Hunter Davidson and Owen and Elijah Peairs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The First Tee of Central Coast, a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organizationto provide young people an opportunity to develop character education through the game of golf.

Richard J. "Rick" Peairs (1942 - 2019) Richard J. "Rick" Peairs resident of Atascadero, CA, born December of 1942 in Los Angeles, CA, passed away on April 11th at the age of 76. Rick was a former Navy Corpsman, General Contractor, Hairdresser and all-around Jack of all trades. He owned the Grand Street Parlor hair salon in Grover Beach (then "City") for 10 years in the 80s. Back in the 70s, he and his wife, Ruth owned and ran the "Back Door" a hair salon in Thousand Oaks, CA. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting. His wit and humor will be missed. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ruth, daughter Trina Davidson, sons Matthew and Joseph "Joe" Peairs, grandsons Brandon and Hunter Davidson and Owen and Elijah Peairs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The First Tee of Central Coast, a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organizationto provide young people an opportunity to develop character education through the game of golf. http://firstteecc.org/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=3 Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close