Richard J. "Rick" Peairs (1942 - 2019) Richard J. "Rick" Peairs resident of Atascadero, CA, born December of 1942 in Los Angeles, CA, passed away on April 11th at the age of 76. Rick was a former Navy Corpsman, General Contractor, Hairdresser and all-around Jack of all trades. He owned the Grand Street Parlor hair salon in Grover Beach (then "City") for 10 years in the 80s. Back in the 70s, he and his wife, Ruth owned and ran the "Back Door" a hair salon in Thousand Oaks, CA. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting. His wit and humor will be missed. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ruth, daughter Trina Davidson, sons Matthew and Joseph "Joe" Peairs, grandsons Brandon and Hunter Davidson and Owen and Elijah Peairs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The First Tee of Central Coast, a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organizationto provide young people an opportunity to develop character education through the game of golf. http://firstteecc.org/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=3
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 18, 2019