Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard L. Hodgkiss. View Sign Service Information Chapel Of The Roses Mortuary 3450 El Camino Real Atascadero , CA 93422 (805)-466-1161 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard L. Hodgkiss Richard "Dick" Hodgkiss, 86, passed away at his home in Atascadero on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Dick was born June 24, 1933 in Fresno, CA. He graduated from Lemoore High School in 1951 and went on to attend college, receiving an associate's degree from West Hills College in Coalinga, CA. In 1953, Dick was in drafted into the United States Army serving in the 44th Infantry Division; he saw a tour of duty in the Korean War as a sergeant. He was honorably discharged in 1955 and served an additional 8 years in the United States Army reserves. Once back from the war, Dick worked for over 20 years at Union Oil as a pipeline welding inspector around Coalinga and Bakersfield. In 1972, he moved to Atascadero where he lived for over 46 years. Shortly after moving to Atascadero, Dick began working for Atascadero Unified School District as head of Maintenance and Operations; he retired in 1995. Dick enjoyed firing up his Trager smoker and entertaining friends and family, working around the yard and spoiling his rescued boxers. Dick was preceded in death by his first wife, Irene Hodgkiss, and second wife, Lanette Hodgkiss, sisters, Betty Costa and Alice Luttrell and brother, LeRoy Hodgkiss. Dick is survived by his son, Brett Hodgkiss, and daughter, Janna Magana. He also leaves behind daughter in-law, Christina Hodgkiss, grandchildren, Taylor Hodgkiss, Kristen Arroyo and Ryan Arroyo, numerous nieces and nephews,and friends he made throughout his life. A visitation will be held at the Chapel of the Roses Mortuary, 3450 El Camino Real, Atascadero on Thursday, September 26, from 4-8 p.m. A graveside service will follow Friday, September 27, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Atascadero Cemetery.

Richard L. Hodgkiss Richard "Dick" Hodgkiss, 86, passed away at his home in Atascadero on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Dick was born June 24, 1933 in Fresno, CA. He graduated from Lemoore High School in 1951 and went on to attend college, receiving an associate's degree from West Hills College in Coalinga, CA. In 1953, Dick was in drafted into the United States Army serving in the 44th Infantry Division; he saw a tour of duty in the Korean War as a sergeant. He was honorably discharged in 1955 and served an additional 8 years in the United States Army reserves. Once back from the war, Dick worked for over 20 years at Union Oil as a pipeline welding inspector around Coalinga and Bakersfield. In 1972, he moved to Atascadero where he lived for over 46 years. Shortly after moving to Atascadero, Dick began working for Atascadero Unified School District as head of Maintenance and Operations; he retired in 1995. Dick enjoyed firing up his Trager smoker and entertaining friends and family, working around the yard and spoiling his rescued boxers. Dick was preceded in death by his first wife, Irene Hodgkiss, and second wife, Lanette Hodgkiss, sisters, Betty Costa and Alice Luttrell and brother, LeRoy Hodgkiss. Dick is survived by his son, Brett Hodgkiss, and daughter, Janna Magana. He also leaves behind daughter in-law, Christina Hodgkiss, grandchildren, Taylor Hodgkiss, Kristen Arroyo and Ryan Arroyo, numerous nieces and nephews,and friends he made throughout his life. A visitation will be held at the Chapel of the Roses Mortuary, 3450 El Camino Real, Atascadero on Thursday, September 26, from 4-8 p.m. A graveside service will follow Friday, September 27, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Atascadero Cemetery. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close