Richard L. Ingram July 1, 1964 - March 11, 2019 Richard Ingram lost his battle with Cancer surrounded by his family in the Trauma Unit of Twin Cities Hospital. Monday, March 11, 2019 at 5:41am. He was 54. Born July 1, 1964 in Carmel, CA, Richard lived on Monterey Peninsula until his family moved to the Paso Robles and Templeton areas when he had just turned 15. He graduated from Paso Robles High School in 1982 and attended Cuesta College for two years. Richard worked in the Oil Industry at San Ardo, CA for 34 years, beginning with Robert Heely Construction, Mobil Oil and Aera Energy Services Company where he was a devoted part of a team of exceptional employees. Richard developed a passion for motorcycles at the age of 5 with his father, uncles and cousins on the dirt roads of Taft; CA. Richard also shared his passion with his son Nathan who also shared in the excitement of winning. Richard was a member of the American Motorcycle Association and participated in a number of events and Enduro Racing. Richard received his share of awards during his racing days. Richard also took a serious and active part in the many controversies during the political seasons concerning the ban on the Oil Industries activities continuing in Monterey and San Luis Obispo Counties through education in presenting the facts. Richard also enjoyed the water, skiing and boating on the lakes. Richard loved life, the Lord, his family, work, friends, play and he was respectful, loyal and always a "brave warrior". Oh how! He will be missed. Richard is in a better place no more pain, no more suffering and no more sorrow. Richard Ingram was preceded in death by his sister Christina Maryann Ingram (Compton); his father Billy D. Ingram. Richard Ingram is survived by his son, Nathan Ingram; daughter, Nichole Ingram; mother, Mary A. Ingram; sister, Antoinette "Toni" Stafford; brother-in-law, John Stafford of Atascadero; nephew, Zachariah "Zach" Stafford & family; niece, Sarah Stafford; nephews, Carlos and Ricky Castrejon; also aunts, uncles and many cousins. The family requests instead of flowers to honor Richards wish to support the following research organization. In memory of Richard: "Ocular Melanoma Foundation"

