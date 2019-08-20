Richard L. Jenkins

Richard L Jenkins Arroyo Grande, CA-Richard L Jenkins, at the age of 85, went to be with our Lord and Savior on August 9, 2019. He was preceded by his wife, Joan Jenkins of 63 years. He is survived by 6 children, 3 daughter-in-laws, 2 son-in-laws, 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 1 brother-in-law, and many more. He was a Korean War Veteran, a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather and good friend to many. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 28th at Calvary Chapel Nipomo 110 N. Thompson Ave, Nipomo, CA 93444 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Aug. 20, 2019
