Richard Laster Richard Laster passed away peacefully in his residence on the evening of February 28th, 2020. Richard (or Rich as he preferred to be called) was born in 1938 to Howard and Venita Laster in Bakersfield, California, where he spent his younger years along with older brother Bud and his two younger brothers Phil and Don. Rich remained in Bakersfield until his graduation from East Bakersfield High School after which he joined the Navy, serving his country for 3 1/2 years and traveling around the world. Upon returning to civilian life Rich decided to enter into the world of higher education, first attending Bakersfield Community College and later Fresno State where he obtained a bachelor's degree in Science, Business, and Administration. It was at Fresno State, where Rich met Yvette Tschumy, and they married soon after. The union lasted 35 years. Not long after graduating college Rich and his family relocated to Southern California for a time, but his fondness for the central valley eventually brought him and his clan to settle down in Visalia, where he established himself as a successful small business owner. After his retirement in 1997 Rich eventually made his way to the central coast, following the lead of his parents and brothers, all of whom had already moved to the area. Settling first in Morro Bay, then finally in Los Osos, it was there that Rich met Eileen Karber, his best friend and partner for almost two decades. Rich is survived by his daughter Jana, his son Jonas and Jonas's wife Jennie. He was preceded in death by his son Mark. Rich was beloved by all who met him. Happy, gregarious, and intensely loyal, Rich always understood the importance of being able to laugh, qualities which allowed him to create an almost endless amount of long-lasting friendships. In the end, Rich left the world a better place than how he found it. He will be sorely missed. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the SLO Food Bank.

