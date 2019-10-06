Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Lynn Grove. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Lynn Grove Aug. 27, 1936Sept. 28, 2019 Richard Lynn Grove of Atascadero, CA passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019 at the age of 83. Richard was born on August 27, 1936 in New Hampton, Iowa to Lynn and Bernice Grove. When Richard was very young his father passed away. He and his mother moved to California, where she met and married Earl Davis, a United States Marine. In 1956 Richard married Jean, the love of his life and his high school sweetheart. Soon after, their first child Tim arrived, followed by David and daughter Susan. While raising their family, Richard pursued his career in the California Army National Guard. After many years of service he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. Richard had a deep love for softball and was involved in various aspects for over 30 years. As Association Commissioner, he had an integral part in building and growing the Central California Amateur Softball Association (now known as USA Softball of Central California and servicing 16 counties). Richard gained many lifelong friends through his military career and softball activities. His family and friends will always remember him as the man who had peanuts in his Pepsi, a toothpick in his mouth, and a smile on his face. He was a kind hearted person who love his family and friends, especially his 5 granddaughters and his sweetheart Jean. He was strong, handsome, funny, and had a smile and personality that could light up Dodgers Stadium. Richard is survived by his wife, Jean Grove; son, Tim Grove (Alane); daughter, Susan Hite; son, David Grove; 5 granddaughters, Jessica Ralls (James), Torry Ballew (Jacob), Chelsea Hite, Hillary Hite, Sierra Hite; and 2 great grandchildren, Connor Ralls and Aubrey Ballew. There will be a private Celebration of Life for Richard with his immediate family at a later date. Richard's family would like to thank everyone for their kind words and prayers. In honor of Richard's memory, please donate to Alzheimer's Care, Support & Research. To donate please visit:

