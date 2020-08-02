Rita B Anderson Morro Bay Rita was born in Watsonville, CA in 1926 and passed away July 23, 2020 at 93 years of age in Morro Bay. She grew up in Piedmont, CA attending Wildwood Elementary , Piedmont High School, and attended UC Berkeley where she was a member of the Tri-Delt sorority. She met her eventual husband, Bud Anderson, as a child in Piedmont. They were childhood friends and started dating during their years at Cal. In 1947 they married and moved to San Luis Obispo where Bud & his brother Jim took over management of the Anderson Hotel for their grandfather. Rita was an active member of the Monday Club in San Luis Obispo until the family moved to Morro Bay in 1958. She was also a member of Colonial Dames, the DAR, and the Society of California Pioneers. She was a supporter of all of her childrens sports and activities. For many years she was active with local exercise classes, yoga classes, as well as aqua-kinetics classes at Cuesta College. Important to her in recent years was the time she spent paddling on the bay with the ladies of the Morro Bay SurviveOars. Rita and Bud opened the Galley Restaurant in 1966 and the Kona Galley Restaurant in 1970. In 2007 they helped their children with the opening of the Anderson INN in Morro Bay. Most important to her was family and community. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 70 years, Bud Anderson and her sister Joyce Benton of Lafayette, CA. She is survived by her 3 children all of Morro Bay, Rodger Anderson and his wife Stevie, Mollie Mason and her husband Gerald, and Jefferson Anderson and his wife Shellie, grandson John Anderson, his wife Denise and their daughter Jillian, granddaughter Sarah Anderson and her husband Josh Langford, and cousins, nieces, and nephews. Honoring her wishes there will be no services.



