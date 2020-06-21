Rita Vohnout 1929 - 2020 Rita Vohnout passed away peacefully June 15, 2020 in Pismo Beach at the age of 91. Rita was born in Cleveland, Ohio, married Edward in 1950 and they were together until Ed passed in 2012. They moved to Taft, CA in 1962 where Rita attended Taft College and earned an LVN nursing license. She worked at Taft Westside Hospital for over 30 years. She was active in her church and community and enjoyed golfing travelling and dancing. She loved gardening and was famous for her roses. Ed and Rita retired to Pismo Beach where she lived for over 30 years. Rita continued to enjoy playing golf, dancing, travelling, and going to the gym. Rita's greatest joy was her participation in the Central Coast Follies where she danced in every show for 15 years from the age of 73 to 88. Rita is survived by her sons Edward & Chris Vohnout and her Daughters April Smith, Terry McDonald, Kim Steele, Laura Wooldridge, thirteen grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Pismo Beach. She will be buried with her husband at Arlington Cemetery in Virginia.



