Rob Bean Rob Bean was an unpretentious, gentle soul fiercely devoted to his family and to his country, for which he made numerous sacrifices during five tours of duty in Vietnam. Rob died April 26 at his home in Los Osos, with his wife Judith and son Seth by his side. He was 75 and had been suffering from cancer and other medical complications related to his 23-year career in the U.S. Army. Born and raised in rural San Luis Obispo County, Rob graduated from Paso Robles High in 1961. He earned a degree in business administration from Cameron University, and joined the U.S. Army in 1969. While growing up on the Maxey Ranch near Shandon, he developed a love of the outdoors, learned the imperative of hard work and self-reliance, and cultivated true cowboy grit, which served him well in combat. In Vietnam, Rob time and again endured harrowing combat as a "tunnel rat," the slang term for soldiers who cleared and destroyed underground complexes that the enemy frequently booby trapped with explosives, poisonous snakes or other frequently fatal traps. In addition, tunnel air was often heavily saturated with Agent Orange. Like many tunnel rats, Rob suffered from complications caused by Agent Orange. For his heroism, Rob was awarded four Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star for meritorious service and a Silver Star for valor in combat. He also received a battlefield commission and ultimately achieved the rank of Major before being honorably discharged in 1985. Rob returned from overseas duty and was stationed at Fort Hunter Liggett in southern Monterey County where he met his future wife, Judith Barton, a civilian working at the post. The couple married in 1987, settled in Los Osos, and in 1989 welcomed son Seth. After retiring from active military service, Rob turned his time to pursuits including umpiring for Morro Bay adult league softball, helping Judith, former CEO of the Arroyo Grande Chamber of Commerce, with events like the Stone Soup Festival, and sharing his love of bowling with Seth. "Cookie," as he was affectionately known by legions of friends who delighted in his taking the culinary reins on camping trips, was a man of unbending integrity and deep compassion. He was well read and knowledgeable about world events, had a mischievous sense of humor and a bottomless capacity to help anyone in need. He delighted in his weekly Paso Robles bowling league, a hobby he pursued for nearly a half century, and he was a sports nut with a well-known love of the San Francisco Giants. Although his military service left him with debilitating pain and devastating illnesses, Rob never complained and never let physical problems interfere with his life. He always found the bright side of life, even when he lost his larynx to cancer and could no longer speak, which was a heartbreaking loss for family and friends as Rob was a master story teller. That man could spin a tale. Rob was most at home in a pair of jeans and a flannel shirt, mug of coffee in hand. He could always be counted on for not only a great story, but also, if you needed it, the shirt off his back. As his friends all knew, he adored Judith and happily bragged about son Seth's accomplishments as a senior software engineer. Rob is survived by wife Judith; son Seth and his wife Sarah; sister Maxey Bean and many extended family members. A celebration of life is planned for July 10 at the South Bay Community Center. Memorial contributions in Rob's name may be made to the Fisher House Foundation, which provides housing and financial support for families of military personnel receiving medical care.

