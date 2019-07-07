Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Andrew Butcher Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Andrew Butcher Jr. Robert Andrew Butcher Jr. 53, my brother returned to Our Creator on July 2 , 2018, in Creston, CA. He was born in Florida and grew up in CA. He worked as a Manager of Information Technology in the Bay Area of CA. His heart loved the country & nature so he moved to Creston where he lived for 18 years. He built his ranch home and named the road Straw Ridge Road. He was a gifted mechanic with a great work ethic and had a knack for fixing things. His love for others showed in helping and taking care of his family, friends, and those in his community. Numerous times he would drop everything to help someone. His love for animals included animal advocacy, rescuing animals, and tending to his longhorns: Emily, Spot, & Eureka. He cherished life's precious moments and found happiness in them. He played the piano & fiddle beautifully. He loved: motorcycle riding, creating products with welding, working with hardwoods, planting trees & cactus, tending to the vineyard, nature photography, reading from his favorite authors, and learning Spanish. Robert was preceded in death by: his wife Julie Butcher; his father Robert Butcher Sr; stepfather Edward Wright; grandparents James & Marie Finley (who he lovingly took care of for years); grandparents Charles & Emma Butcher; & his uncle Jim; aunt Anita & uncle Harry Purcell. Robert is survived by his mother Jackie Butcher Wright; son Justin Butcher; his stepdaughter Stephanie Mendonca; sister: Elizabeth Wright-Harding; and many family members. To honor him: "Where Are You? I am here by the grapevine under towering pines & redwoods. I am here beyond the veil of time & illusions. I am there in the arms of the Father where every tear is swept away. I am flowing in the Universe's never-ending river of Love & Rays. I am in the valley of giants tending to magnificent creatures giving them salve from Earth's battle scars. I am here, there, and everywhere. I am traveling thru the heavens & stars, meeting you in dreams, & in the whispered wind until we meet again." (Elizabeth Wright-Harding) Family, and friends: Ted & Liz Perry, Sandra Hayes, & Miguel Saldana planted a memorial tree for Robert on Straw Ridge Road, Creston, CA with a plaque inscription by Liz Perry: "Nature's serene beauty filled his heart with purpose and love to share." A black stone memorial with a sunflower, his name, and his mother, Jackie Wright's, inscription: "A Good And Loving Man" is located at San Luis Cemetery, 2 Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo, CA Family suggests donations in his name to:

